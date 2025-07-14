Bale on Chelsea's Premier League title chances: They will have that self-belief now...

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has given his thoughts on Chelsea's Premier League title hopes.

Chelsea have thrashed European champions Paris Saint-Germain to win FIFA's Club World Cup and crown themselves as World Champions for the next four years. Cole Palmer had scored two superb goals and created another for Joao Pedro to put the Blues 3-0 up at halftime, which effectively ended the game as the Ligue 1 champions looked awkward and out of place.

A performance such as this will turn the heads of Premier League opposition who will feel that the West London side can compete for the title next season after much investment and success last season. Speaking on DAZN after the game, Bale gave his thoughts on a Chelsea title charge and how he thinks it is more than possible.

"I do not think they are far away at all.

"Last season, they got to around Christmas, and everyone was talking about them being contenders. Obviously, they are a young team, and they kind of fell off, but I think they will learn a lot from that.

"They have shown character as a team to come back and win the Conference League, and now win this. I think confidence will be booming and they will have that self-belief now."

At one stage last season, the Blues were considered to be potential title contenders. However, their form dipped and it was Liverpool and Arsenal who stormed ahead in the league table. However, after lifting the Club World Cup and the Conference League, this Chelsea side will be full of confidence much like Bale said and the title is not out of reach for such a high-quality side hungry for more trophies.