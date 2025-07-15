Colwill: This Chelsea playing in the spirit of JT, Lampard and Drogba

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has hailed the team spirit now running through the new world champions.

Chelsea finished the season as Club World Cup and Europa Conference League winners, along with Champions League qualifiers.

Reflecting on the campaign, Colwill said: "We're a team and that's in the Chelsea identity. You stick together no matter what. I think players like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, they started that and we're carrying it on.

"They were all amazing players, the best players who won a lot but we've got the best players in our team - young players for sure - and that's our plan: to win the biggest trophies for Chelsea.

"We're definitely capable of doing it. I think we've shown that. Everyone said that PSG were the best team in the world but we won 3-0."

On the Club World Cup, Colwill added: "It was a statement victory and, in the future, if we keep winning trophies then everyone will give us the love that we deserve.

"But we'll only know that in he future. I think we're ready and we'll see next season."

