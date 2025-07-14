A statistical review of the Club World Cup from start to finish

The revamped Club World Cup, a month long tournament where, supposedly, the best in the world would do battle against each other in a festival of football, is finally over.

Before we take a look back at some of the most revealing stats from the tournament , it's worth dwelling on whether the competition in its current form is a genuinely good new alternative to what's gone before and what is currently available in terms of club tournaments, or whether this was nothing more than a FIFA junket that's done nothing whatsoever for the game other than tiring out players that had long been on their last legs after gruelling league seasons...

Whatever your personal view, let's dive into some of the best stats from the 2025 Club World Cup - the following stats were taken from FIFA's official portal.

CWC's early stages were an embarrassment

Certainly, in the early stages of the tournament, when the likes of Bayern Munich were beating Auckland City 10-0, Manchester City were swatting aside Al Ain 6-0 and crowds were sparse to say the least, there appeared to be a worry that Gianni Infantino's vanity project was going to fall flat on its face.

By the time that Chelsea lifted the trophy after a stunning 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final however, there had been enough quality moments to reverse a narrative, with Al Hilal's epic 4-3 win over Manchester City and PSG's 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid being two standout matches.

Although Los Blancos' find of the tournament, Gonzalo Garcia, wasn't on target in their loss to the Ligue 1 giants, he had already bagged four goals and provided one assist to see him finish atop the tree in terms of goal and assist contributions.

​Benfica veteran, Angel Di Maria, was just behind with four goals (but no assists), and uniquely, all of his goals were from the penalty spot and all were scored in either first-half or second-half injury-time.

Guirassy will be disappointed by his output

Cole Palmer's double in the final saw him end the tournament in sixth position with three goals and two assists overall, whilst fellow Chelsea ace, Joao Pedro's three goals from five shots came from an 80 per cent shooting accuracy.

18 attempts (11 of which were on target) from Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy saw him lead that particular metric, though only four resulted in goals, which is more than a little disappointing.

Pep Guardiola's Man City side were the most accurate collectively at the Club World Cup with 93% pass completion, though they only just took that crown from PSG (92%) and Chelsea (90%).

It was the Parisiens that earned the accolade of top passers at the tournament with a total of 4,885. Given that they had seven players in the top 10 - Vitinha (771), Achraf Hakimi (536), Marquinhos (442), Nuno Mendes (400), Fabian Ruiz (381), Joao Neves (371) and Willian Pacho (362) - that's no real surprise.

Although Hakimi's 44 forced turnovers saw him take the gold medal position with regards to a defensive contribution, that's slightly misleading. Al Hilal's Nasser Aldawsari made just one less, but his 196 defensive pressures applied were second only to Fluminense's Nonato's 257. Hakimi had just 77 by comparison.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, often lauded for his all-round contributions, could only manage 36 forced turnovers and despite his side's 120 crosses being amongst the most attempted in the tournament, a poor 20% accuracy not only put them level with the likes of FC Salzburg and LAFC in this regard but arguably had much to do with their inability to beat Al Hilal as well as scraping through against Juventus.

Bounou's sensational performances see him recognised

It's sometimes said that goalkeepers win games too, and therefore it's great to see Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou in the top tier after some sensational performances.

Although the way certain metrics are calculated has meant him being placed joint fifth overall in the FIFA official rankings, his 91 goal preventions, 132 goalkeeper actions inside the penalty area and 111 outside were all the highest of any custodian at the Club World Cup.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ranked first for the simple reason that he kept more clean sheets (five) than anyone else, whilst Chelsea's Robert Sanchez, who had a brilliant final, came in joint second, according to the FIFA stats.

In terms of player movements, the top 10 is dominated by Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid players only.

Vitinha's heat map vs Chelsea Opta by Stats Perform

When looking at those exponents who made offers to receive the ball, the Ligue 1 side took the top four positions, with Vitinha, not unsurprisingly, being the most active in this regard (1,587 separate player involvements as well as 481 offers to receive).

Fluminense's Jhon Arias took the acclaim for most receptions under pressure (182), even if his total player involvements (643) paled into insignificance when compared to the Portuguese's industrious showings.

Chelsea deserved their triumph despite combative style

Three Chelsea players in the top 10 for fouls committed - Moises Caicedo (14), Marc Cucurella (13) and Enzo Fernandez (10) - amongst a collective 101 (also a tournament high), is a decent barometer for the combative play that helped see the Blues go all the way to the title.

They might not win any fans by playing in such a manner, but that won't worry anyone connected with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Moreover, their 17 goals, 12 assists and 109 attempts at goal throughout the tournament were the most of any side, and their 4,082 passes were only second to PSG, so it can't be said that Chelsea didn't deserve their triumph.