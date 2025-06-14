Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen: Difficult start, but now...

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is full of pride over his first season in England.

The summer arrival from Villarreal finished the campaign a Europa Conference League winner and helped Chelsea qualify for next season's Champions League.

"It’s always a bit hard to come into a new team," the Dane told Chelsea's website. "You don’t know anyone, and you have to try to do your best to get to know people and to understand the playing style of a new team and a new coach.

"It’s a lot. The first few months are hard, but when you settle down and you get to know everyone, it’s very nice. It’s been a really, really good time here so far. I’m enjoying it a lot and I always look forward to coming to training every day.

"England is pretty similar to Sweden in many ways. I also lived in Spain for nine years by myself, so I know how to adapt. It’s been good. They told me the weather was going to be a lot worse, but it’s been nice!"