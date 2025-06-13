Chelsea target Nick Woltemade opens up on future
According to German journalist Christian Falk in his latest column for Caughtoffside, Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in a move for the 23-year-old this summer.
Standing at an impressive 6 ft 6, Woltemade has a unique profile that has caught the attention of the Premier League ginats.
Woltemade scored a hattrick for Germany’s under-21s on Thursday as they opened their Euro U21 campaign with a 3-0 win over their Slovenian counterparts.
Speaking after the game, the striker opened up about the future, admitting he’s not surprised to be earning the attention of tops sides.
Woltemade said: "I think that's part of it. It wouldn't be optimal scouting if a club didn't have that on their radar right now."
When asked for his opinion on the recent interest from the Chelsea, the forward replied: "I'm not thinking about my future right now."