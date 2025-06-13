Chelsea target Nick Woltemade opens up on future

Stuttgart forward and Chelsea transfer target Nick Woltemade has admitted he's not surprised to be on the Premier League club's radar this summer.

According to German journalist Christian Falk in his latest column for Caughtoffside, Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Standing at an impressive 6 ft 6, Woltemade has a unique profile that has caught the attention of the Premier League ginats.

Woltemade scored a hattrick for Germany’s under-21s on Thursday as they opened their Euro U21 campaign with a 3-0 win over their Slovenian counterparts.

Speaking after the game, the striker opened up about the future, admitting he’s not surprised to be earning the attention of tops sides.

Woltemade said: "I think that's part of it. It wouldn't be optimal scouting if a club didn't have that on their radar right now."

When asked for his opinion on the recent interest from the Chelsea, the forward replied: "I'm not thinking about my future right now."