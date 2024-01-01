Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Chelsea demand £60M for star forward this summer
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Chelsea go Swiss for Europa Conference League playoff

Chelsea go Swiss for Europa Conference League playoff
Chelsea go Swiss for Europa Conference League playoff
Chelsea go Swiss for Europa Conference League playoffAction Plus
Chelsea will face Servette in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Swiss meet Chelsea in the playoff after they lost their Europa League qualifier to Braga on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The first leg will be held at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, August 22. The second leg will be played a week later on Thursday, August 29.

It will mark a first appearance in the Europa Conference League for the Blues.

Servette were beaten 2-1 at home yesterday after drawing the first-leg of their EL qualifier with Braga 0-0.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaServette
Related Articles
Ipswich pushing to sign Chelsea striker wanted by top European clubs
Chelsea midfielder Lavia: Maresca system suits me
Chelsea defender Chalobah could move to rival Premier League side this summer