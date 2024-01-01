Chelsea go Swiss for Europa Conference League playoff

Chelsea will face Servette in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Swiss meet Chelsea in the playoff after they lost their Europa League qualifier to Braga on Thursday.

The first leg will be held at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, August 22. The second leg will be played a week later on Thursday, August 29.

It will mark a first appearance in the Europa Conference League for the Blues.

Servette were beaten 2-1 at home yesterday after drawing the first-leg of their EL qualifier with Braga 0-0.