Chelsea defender Chalobah could move to rival Premier League side this summer

Chelsea center-back Trevoh Chalobah could be in line for a Premier League move.
The defender has been completely frozen out of the first team picture at the Stamford Bridge club.
Per The Mirror, Aston Villa have Chalobah on a shortlist of players for their summer recruitment.
He is seen as the ideal option should they decide to cash in on Diego Carlos.
The Brazilian was a mainstay last season, but may be at an age where Villa are ready to sell.
Chalobah, who is 25, is rated highly by Premier League coaches despite his Chelsea predicament.