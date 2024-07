Newcastle, Chelsea target Torres informs Barcelona of intentions

Ferran Torres is digging in his heels at Barcelona.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are eyeing the former Manchester City attacker.

Sport says Barca need to sell to ease Financial Fair Play pressure, with Torres a prime candidate to cash in.

However, the Spain international is reluctant to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

Torres has a deal with Barca to 2027.