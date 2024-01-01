Chelsea's Spain fullback Cucurella receives apology from German press

Chelsea's Spain fullback Marc Cucurella has received an apology from the German press.

Cucurella was jeered by German fans during Spain's Euros semifinal win against France last night.

The fullback was blamed by German fans for their quarterfinal defeat after they were denied a handball against the Chelsea defender.

As such, neutral home fans last night barracked Cururella throughout the semifinal.

In response, Die Welt's editor-in-chief, Ulf Poschardt, wrote an open letter of apology to Cucurella:

“On behalf of many Germans, I want to apologise for the unsportsmanlike behavior of some – too many! - fans yesterday in the semi-final against Marc Cucurella. He was unsportsmanlike, it was unfair and it was also a bit of a simple transfer of responsibility . Of course it was handball and of course he should have whistled.

"Our sadness is understandable after the fantastic tournament and the nice performance of the team led by Ilkay Gündogan, Jamal Musiala and Niclas Füllkrug. But the whistles from the German fans do not seem particularly elegant, but rather bitter and resentful. We looked like bad losers and that has no place in sports.

"Some Germans may be like that, but many of us find it embarrassing. And also ungrateful, because the Spanish, with their truly remarkable hospitality, also receive the not particularly cultured hordes of tourists from Germany in Mallorca, Ibiza or Barcelona. We see the recent protests there as a sign that we, as tourists, should also look out for the interests of the host country. But that is another story".