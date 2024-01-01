Chelsea fullback Cucurella mocks ex-Valencia coach Neville after Spain Euros win

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella enjoyed the last laugh on former England captain Gary Neville after winning the Euros with Spain.

Cucurella enjoyed an outstanding tournament with La Roja, despite being written off before it kicked off by Neville.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Valencia coach stated: "He's not been convincing at Chelsea. He's played a few games towards the end of the season.

"He's aggressive, he's tenacious, he's a busy little full back. The price tag still astounds everyone to this day.

"The Spanish defence, it's got a lot of experience now but there's something just missing from Spain that makes you feel like they're going to go all the way. I have to say that him being at left back is a good example of why we think that."

After last night's celebrations, Cucurella posted a picture of Neville's comments with the caption "We went all the way Gary. Thanks for your support."