Chelsea defender Cucurella ready for England boos

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella says he can handle the jeers from England fans today.

Cucurella will start tonight against England in the Euros final.

Speaking to La Vanguardia , the 25-year-old said: “When I returned to the Brighton pitch with Chelsea I had been booed a lot too, even more.

“I think a lot of people had bought their tickets ahead of time and I imagine they were whistling through my hands. But these are things that happen, it’s not something that affects me.

“The truth is that going to a field where your team is not playing and, instead of enjoying a semi-final, spend the time whistling, I don’t think it’s necessary. I’m not saying this for myself, but you could be enjoying a really good game.”