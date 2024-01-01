Tribal Football
Chelsea fullback Chilwell welcomes leadership role

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell admits he is now taking a more leadership role inside the club.

Chilwell is one of only three players left from their Champions League winning team.

"My role here has evolved a lot," Chilwell told the club's website. "When I joined I was 23 years old and probably one of the younger players in the squad. So I went onto the pitch with a bit more freedom, because I had the older, experienced players around me who were guiding me. 

"But now I'm the one welcoming new lads and that has been good for me personally and it’s good to grow that way as a footballer with the leadership side of things. Last season especially I tried to guide the younger players on and off the pitch, talking more in meetings, at half-time, before games, after games.

"I’m just being more of a vocal character and trying to guide our ship a bit more. It’s definitely been something that has helped me grow as an individual and as a player, 100 per cent."

