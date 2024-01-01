Chelsea defender Chilwell: This team can win trophies

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is convinced the squad can win trophies next season.

Chelsea rallied to finish last term strongly and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

"It was kind of the question mark the whole season, us having that consistency as a team," Chilwell said. "I think that, especially in the last month, it looked like it had turned a corner, which is massive because we know inside the changing room that on our day we can beat anyone.

"The squad we've got is world class, we just needed that consistency. If we can try and get that, the sky's the limit with this group. It's normal. This is a new team that has been put together, with a lot of players that hadn’t played in this league before.

"Of course we need to win matches, but realistically it was maybe going to be a bit of an inconsistent season, just due to those circumstances. It looks like, consistency-wise, we started to turn a corner and I think that is a massive confidence boost for us, going into next season.’

"Next season I want to win trophies with Chelsea. I'm fortunate enough to be one of the players here that's won trophies here before and I want the other players to be able to experience that as well. That's the next step that this group needs to take."