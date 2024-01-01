Chelsea face new challenge with Astana UCL trip

Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League group stage clash against FC Astana will take place in a different stadium.

The Blues are set to take part in the group stages, but will not be playing in Astana’s home ground.

The Kazakh side are not allowed to play at the Astana Arena, as the games are set to happen at Almaty Ortalyk Stadion.

Chelsea released this statement: “Renovation work on the impressive Astana Arena – which has a capacity of 30,000, a retractable roof and undersoil heating – has resulted in Astana playing their home fixtures elsewhere this season.

“They played their Conference League qualifying home matches against Milsami, Corvinul, and Brann at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion – and that is where Astana will host Chelsea on Thursday 12 December.

“That fixture will be the Blues' final away trip of the league phase, which is now a single 36-team stage in which each side plays six fixtures (three home, three away).”