Agent: Gallagher determined to make Atletico Madrid move

Agent Andrea Pellegatti says there was always confidence that Conor Gallagher would complete his move to Atletico Madrid.

Pellegatti admits the deal with Chelsea stalled as their interest in Samu Omorodion went cold.

He recalled to TMW: "It was an exciting chapter of the summer as intermediaries: everything was well advanced, then the collateral situation with Omorodion who was supposed to go to the other side slowed everything down.

"There were moments of tension but when the will is there, the interest of the parties involved leads to success."

Omorodion eventually made the move to Porto after personal terms had previously been settled with Chelsea.