Chelsea boss Maresca happy for Madueke after England debut

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted to see Noni Madueke get game time for England.

The winger got a chance to shine in a 2-0 win over Finland, making his debut and providing an assist for one of two Harry Kane goals.

Maresca has been impressed with Madueke in a Blues shirt so far this term and lavished praise on him this week.

“It’s a big achievement for all the players to join their international team, especially for Noni,” he said to reporters.

“We feel very happy for him. He is doing well. The only thing he has to do is not drop a little bit, otherwise it’s no good for him and he is going to lose all the good things he has done until now. He has to continue to work well, in the proper way.

“We feel happy for him, for Levi (Colwill) and the Portuguese guys like Renato (Veiga), as it was the first international call for him too, so I’m happy for all of them. For all of the players.”