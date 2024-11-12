Chelsea face battle to keep hold of teen Dyer

Several clubs in England and Europe are said to be assessing Kiano Dyer’s situation at Chelsea.

The young talent, who is an England Under-19 international, is possibly on the market.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca even called him up to the first-team squad for the Europa Conference League tie with Gent.

Dyer, who is the son of former Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion winger Lloyd Dyer, may move for first team football.Per The Mail, clubs are monitoring whether a loan is possible in January, given how many players Chelsea have at their disposal.

Any permanent summer move is far off and would depend on how much game time he is promised at Chelsea in the near future.