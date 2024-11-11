Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Potter: New Arsenal technical chief must align with Arteta

Paul Vegas
Potter: New Arsenal technical chief must align with Arteta
Potter: New Arsenal technical chief must align with ArtetaProfimedia
Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter can understand Arsenal seeking a club-connected replacement for Edu.

The Gunners are seeking a former Arsenal player to succeed their former technical director, with Tomas Rosicky and Per Mertesacker candidates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Potter told BBC Sport: "It's that alignment with recruitment because if you continually make good decisions in recruitment you've got a chance with your environment and a chance with your team. If you make the wrong decisions you've got the opposite and there's problems.

"It always works in tandem. You need good recruitment, you also need good coaching. Mikel has done that really well, he's created an environment at Arsenal where there is a standard and a clear way they want to play. That makes it easier for the recruitment team to make decisions.

"Ultimately, whoever comes in has to be aligned with Mikel and has to be on the same wavelength, take the pressure of Mikel and take the workload off him but still be aligned and make the right decisions."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMertesacker PerRosicky TomasArsenalChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal looking at Mertesacker or Rosicky to replace Edu as sporting director
Man Utd and Arsenal just two of many clubs wanting to sign Sporting star Gyokeres
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides