King targets Lampard for Coventry job

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard set to return to management.

The ex-England and Chelsea midfielder is set to take charge of Coventry City in the coming days.

Per The Mirror, Sky Blues owner Doug King has earmarked Lampard as the man to take the vacant post.

Wycombe Wanderers' boss Matt Bloomfield is one of the other candidates, but is not the favorite.

King is said to prefer Lampard’s experience, given he has also managed Derby County in the Championship.

However, many fans and players were not happy at Coventry sacking long-serving boss Mark Robins.