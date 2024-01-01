Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea encouraged in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi

Chelsea encouraged in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi
Chelsea encouraged in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi
Chelsea encouraged in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger AdeyemiAction Plus
Chelsea are among the teams pushing for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

The 22-year-old was an outstanding performer for BVB as they reached the Champions League final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has also showcased his talent at national level, with Adeyemi starring for Germany.

Per The Mail, the Blues are ready to bring in a new forward to play across their front line.

Adeyemi would fit that bill, as he can play centrally or on either flank of the attack.

Dortmund would use the sale to fund their own moves, as they are signing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.

The German giants also want Lyon's Rayan Cherki and Brighton's Pascal Gross.

Mentions
Adeyemi KarimChelseaDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, AC Milan join Chelsea in Adeyemi interest
Chelsea eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi
Chelsea to make opening offer for Leeds teen Gray