Chelsea encouraged in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Adeyemi

Chelsea are among the teams pushing for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

The 22-year-old was an outstanding performer for BVB as they reached the Champions League final.

He has also showcased his talent at national level, with Adeyemi starring for Germany.

Per The Mail, the Blues are ready to bring in a new forward to play across their front line.

Adeyemi would fit that bill, as he can play centrally or on either flank of the attack.

Dortmund would use the sale to fund their own moves, as they are signing Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart.

The German giants also want Lyon's Rayan Cherki and Brighton's Pascal Gross.