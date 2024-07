Chelsea to make opening offer for Leeds teen Gray

Chelsea to make opening offer for Leeds teen Gray

Chelsea are interested in Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

The youngster is attracting interest from across Europe with an Elland Road exit expected this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gray has been the subject of enquiries from Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

And the London Evening Standard says Chelsea have now made a firm approach.

Indeed, the Blues are ready to make an opening offer of £20m to bring Leeds to the negotiating table.