Chelsea eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Adeyemi

Chelsea are eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chelsea are interested in Adeyemi.

Advertisement Advertisement

The English giants are said to be looking for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Alexander Isak (Newcastle) have also been linked with Chelsea.

Adeyemi has a contract with Borussia Dortmund that runs until the summer of 2027.