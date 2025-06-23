Chelsea encourage Bayern Munich after approach for Gusto

Bayern Munich are being encouraged by Chelsea in talks for Malo Gusto.

The France fullback is a target for Bayern, says BILD, this summer.

And Chelsea have invited Bayern to bid for the defender, as they seek €50m to sell.

Gusto, 22, whose contract with the Blues runs until 2030, has been one of Chelsea's major success stories over the past 18 months.

Along with the defender, Bayern are also considering a move for Blues teammate Christopher Nkunku.