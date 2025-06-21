Bayern Munich rival Chelsea for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens

Bayern Munich are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens saw a move to Chelsea fall through last week after Dortmund rejected their £42m offer on Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kicker reports that Bayern are planning a move to sign Gittens during this window.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has left the Club World Cup, flown back to Germany and is ready to intensify the hunt for wingers.

Eberl has already held discussions with the player's camp.

However, it will not be an easy deal to get done, not least because Chelsea, for their part, have had four bids rejected and intend to try again.

Gittens has a contract until the summer of 2028.