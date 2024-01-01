THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market sales

Chelsea are said to be pushing to offload seven players before the summer transfer window closes.

The Blues are very serious about cutting down on the volume of first team players at their disposal.

Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea do have PSR issues and need to sell in order to comply with Premier League regulations.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, David Datro Fofana and Deivid Washington are players the club wants to sell.

One who is going is Romelu Lukaku, as a deal to take him to Napoli is nearly complete.

If there is to be another incoming transfer, it will likely be a striker, with Victor Osimhen targeted.