Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market sales

THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market sales
THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market sales
THEY'RE GONE? Chelsea seek SEVEN late market salesAction Plus
Chelsea are said to be pushing to offload seven players before the summer transfer window closes.

The Blues are very serious about cutting down on the volume of first team players at their disposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Sky Sports News, Chelsea do have PSR issues and need to sell in order to comply with Premier League regulations.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, David Datro Fofana and Deivid Washington are players the club wants to sell.

One who is going is Romelu Lukaku, as a deal to take him to Napoli is nearly complete.

If there is to be another incoming transfer, it will likely be a striker, with Victor Osimhen targeted.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFofana David DatroDeivid WashingtonBroja ArmandoChalobah TrevohChilwell BenSterling RaheemLukaku RomeluChelseaNapoliFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Napoli confident of Lukaku price with Chelsea; Osimhen sale remains option
Sabatini backing Napoli push for Chelsea striker Lukaku