Chelsea demand Gallagher return from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have asked Conor Gallagher to come back to England from Madrid this week.

The English midfielder had been hoping to secure a move to Atletico Madrid.

While the deal is still possible, Fabrizio Romano states that it is very much deadlocked.

Chelsea backed out of signing Atletico forward Samu Omorodion due to a medical issue.

They are now considering signing Joao Felix from Atleti, but that deal is not as favorable to the Spanish club.

Unless Chelsea can find a way to make the arrangement work for Atleti, Gallagher has to come back.