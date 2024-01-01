Tribal Football
Chelsea demand Gallagher return from Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have asked Conor Gallagher to come back to England from Madrid this week.

The English midfielder had been hoping to secure a move to Atletico Madrid.

While the deal is still possible, Fabrizio Romano states that it is very much deadlocked.

Chelsea backed out of signing Atletico forward Samu Omorodion due to a medical issue.

They are now considering signing Joao Felix from Atleti, but that deal is not as favorable to the Spanish club.

Unless Chelsea can find a way to make the arrangement work for Atleti, Gallagher has to come back.

