Chelsea defender Gilchrist: Sheffield Utd right choice

Paul Vegas
Alfie Gilchrist says joining Sheffield United was the right decision this season.

The Chelsea defender is on-loan at Bramall Lane this term.

"As soon as I heard about Sheffield United, that’s all I was interested in, I wanted to get here as soon as possible," Gilchrist told the Daily Mail. "I’d been here last season when I was on the bench (in a 2-2 draw). I saw the atmosphere and thought this was somewhere I’d like to play.

"I watched them when they were in the Premier League - after being promoted under Chris Wilder in 2019 - and I really liked the way they played when they had overlapping centre backs. I spoke to the manager, and it was a perfect opportunity for me to show what I can do.

"It was just the next step for me, you know? There was a big squad at Chelsea, I wanted to play this season, and this is what I needed to do for myself. So far, it’s worked out to be the right decision."

