Paul Vegas
Lampard in advanced talks for Coventry job
Frank Lampard is closing on being appointed new manager of Coventry City.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss is now in advanced talks over the job, says talkSPORT.

Sky Blues owner Doug King has stated they have received over 70 applicants for the post - including Lampard.

King sacked long-time manager Mark Robins before the international break.

Coventry currently sit 17th on the Championship table.

 

