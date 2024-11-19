Lampard in advanced talks for Coventry job

Frank Lampard is closing on being appointed new manager of Coventry City.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss is now in advanced talks over the job, says talkSPORT.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Blues owner Doug King has stated they have received over 70 applicants for the post - including Lampard.

King sacked long-time manager Mark Robins before the international break.

Coventry currently sit 17th on the Championship table.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play