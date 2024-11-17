Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Coventry watching Edwards situation at Luton
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is considering his options at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards has battled to get Luton back on the rails since relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Sun says he isn't under pressure from the board, but Edwards is considering his future with the Hatters.

And watching closely are Championship rivals Coventry City, which sacked manager Mark Robins a fortnight ago.

Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and former Manchester United caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy have already applied for the Coventry job.

