Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal

Chelsea winger Madueke: Enzo? That's between us...

Chelsea winger Madueke: Enzo? That's between us...
Chelsea winger Madueke: Enzo? That's between us...
Chelsea winger Madueke: Enzo? That's between us...Action Plus
Argentina star Enzo Fernandez should not expect any problems when he returns to Chelsea's squad.

That is the view of young teammate Noni Madueke, who was referencing a social media post from Fernandez.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 23-year-old was accused of "uninhibited racism" by Blues team-mate Wesley Fofana for a video he posted of himself and his Argentina teammates singing a controversial song.

"That's something that's between us players," Madueke, 22, said to reporters. 

"Enzo is going to come back and join his team again and everything is going to be fine."

"You've got to stay high and wide and be very patient at times (as a winger)," he added on his role under new boss Enzo Maresca.

"A lot of the time you might not get touches in lower areas of the pitch, but it's about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage.

"It's about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandez EnzoMadueke NoniFofana WesleyChelsea
Related Articles
Chelsea captain James: I've spoken to Enzo and everyone involved
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
Chelsea CRISIS as Enzo accused of racism by Blues teammates