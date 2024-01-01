Chelsea winger Madueke: Enzo? That's between us...

Argentina star Enzo Fernandez should not expect any problems when he returns to Chelsea's squad.

That is the view of young teammate Noni Madueke, who was referencing a social media post from Fernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 23-year-old was accused of "uninhibited racism" by Blues team-mate Wesley Fofana for a video he posted of himself and his Argentina teammates singing a controversial song.

"That's something that's between us players," Madueke, 22, said to reporters.

"Enzo is going to come back and join his team again and everything is going to be fine."

"You've got to stay high and wide and be very patient at times (as a winger)," he added on his role under new boss Enzo Maresca.

"A lot of the time you might not get touches in lower areas of the pitch, but it's about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage.

"It's about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff."