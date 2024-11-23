Leicester fullback Justin: We've shown we can compete in Premier League

Leicester City defender James Justin is convinced there's more to come from manager Steve Cooper's team ahead of today's clash with Chelsea.

James says the Foxes are still adjusting after their promotion, but feel they've shown deserve to now be in the Premier League.

We’re just scratching the surface,” he told the club's website. “We have a lot of ambition as a team and as a club, but at the same time you have to be realistic because there is obviously quite a big difference in the quality between the Championship and the Premier League.

“There’s only been 10 or 11 games so far and I think we’re in 15th. We’re looking forward and we have goals other than staying in the league, which is first and foremost. You have to take the points when you can get them and to be in the position that we’re in now is a steady start.”

On facing former Foxes manager Enzo Maresca today, Justin also said: “It was an amazing time for me and everyone at the Club, bouncing straight back up after the disappointment of relegation the season before. It was a good season and a joy to play under him and in that team we had last year.

“He’s moved on now and we have to get on with this season, but it will be nice to see him and the coaching staff again.

“Last season, we played a lot in one way, but we knew that he had different ideas that he wanted to implement in the coming seasons. When you watch Chelsea, you can see him slowly implementing those ideas. He’s only been there a few months and they are playing well at the moment.”