Chelsea boss Maresca: I have no idea how Leicester fans will react

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is unsure how Leicester City fans will treat him on Saturday.

It marks a first game against his former club since leaving them over the summer after winning promotion back to the Premier League.

"I have no idea how they are going to receive me, but I know how I am going to be with them," added Maresca.

"I will be thankful to the club, the players and the fans, because it was a fantastic season. But I cannot control how they are going to receive me."

Maresca also recalled the players surprising him by visiting his home amid their promotiojn celebrations.

"When I was a player I was lucky to win things but I never thought to go to the manager’s house," said the 44-year-old.

"I feel very lucky and it shows the connection between the players and the staff.

"It showed how the team was close - the connection with the players. That they could go for parties to a different place yet they all arrived at my home.

"It was a fantastic connection and I will always be thankful to them. It was hard to leave for sure because there was a good connection in terms of human beings."