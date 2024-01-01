Tribal Football
German fans target Chelsea fullback Cucurella during Spain win
Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella was booed throughout Spain's Euros win against France last night.

Cucurella helped Spain reach the final, but was continuously targeted by neutral German fans on the night.

The Spain defender was at the centre of controversy in Spain's quarterfinal win against the hosts.

With game at 1-1, Germany were not awarded a penalty in extra-time  despite the ball striking Cucurella's hand.

Despite being an innocent party, Cucurella was jeered throughout last night's game - and before kickoff as his name was announced in Spain's line-up.

