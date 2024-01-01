Chelsea's 4-goal Palmer: I should've scored SIX!

Chelsea's four-goal Cole Palmer believes he could've finished with a double hat-trick after their 4-2 win against Brighton.

Palmer's four goals all came before halftime at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He said afterwards: "I should have had five or six!

"When I missed the first chance I was upset but with the way they played and their high line I felt we'd get more chances.

"The manager set up a good game plan, we knew how to attack them with first-time passes in behind.

"Brighton are a good team, pass the ball well. They play similar to us. Three points is what we needed and that is what we got.

"I try and play every game the best I can."

On Theo Walcott comparing him to Dennis Bergkamp, he added: "I know he is a legend in the Premier League but I didn't really watch him, I was too young. I have seen clips, he was a top player so thank you Theo Walcott!"