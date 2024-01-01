Chelsea winger Sancho: I knew Palmer would be great player at Man City

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho was pleased to be part of victory over Brighton yesterday.

Sancho won a penalty and also had an assist in the 4-2 win, with Cole Palmer scoring all four goals for the Blues.

"It was a very intense game as you could see from the scoreline," Sancho told the club's website.

"We kept working hard, we stuck to the game-plan even when we went behind so early on, and we knew that if we did this then we would get chances in front of goal.

"Then it would just be up to us to take them, which we did – well, Cole (Palmer) did!

"When you have a player in your team like Cole Palmer, then anything is possible. I’ve known Cole a long time, since our days together at City. I’ve always watched him and I always thought he would go on to be a great player. He’s showing that now at Chelsea.

"We see what he’s capable of each day in training, we see the quality he has and honestly, it’s no real surprise to me to see him score four goals.

"In fact, he could have scored five or six goals! I’m sure he will be fuming not to add to his tally but in all seriousness, he’s such a quality player.

"Having a player like Cole alongside you is very good and I’m happy to assist him."