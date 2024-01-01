Chelsea boss Maresca: Palmer won't let success go to his head

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is confident Cole Palmer won't get carried away with his success.

Palmer scored four goals in yesterday's 4-2 win against Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said afterwards: "Yeah, for sure, when you score four goals. I just said to Cole, he scored four but he could have scored two or three more. It is important he continues to be hungry and ambitious.

"I know Cole from many years ago. I had him for one entire season at City and then the first-team. The best thing he has is the way he is today as a boy, he was exactly that way two or three years ago. So, goals and assists, the best player in the Premier League; this does not change the way he is. He is a simple guy, a humble guy - and for me, this is the most important thing.

"He is a top player. And the important thing about the previous thing, today in football, young players change very quick. They score one goal and they think they are already... Cole has scored many goals, many assists, he is a top player but he has never changed. This is the most important thing.

"We try to use Cole in that position because it's probably, for me, his best position. But he can play as a false nine, he can play as a No.9, he can play as a winger, he can play in the pocket in the way he is playing now.

"He can play in different positions because he is so good. I was not here last year but the only thing I can say is Cole inside the pitch is where he is best."

On Palmer letting things get to his head, Maresca continued: "No, I think already loads of good things have happened in his life as a professional to give him the chance to change. But he didn't change, so it probably means in the way he is, he is always going to be that way.

"I have four kids; I have one boy and three girls and my boy is 11 and I would like to have my boy for many things to happen but not for him to change because with young players, with young boys, they change very easily. The best thing for me is that he enjoys, he loves football, he's always in the same way and it is something fantastic for him."