Chelsea defender Colwill: Palmer a natural goalscorer
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says teammate Cole Palmer is a natural in front of goal.

While Palmer is primarily a midfielder, he has become known as a goalscorer over the past 18 months with the Blues.

Colwill said: "You give him half a yard and it’s a goal.

"He’s so laid-back about it and it’s so frustrating at times because he’ll put it through your legs and score, then walk off like nothing has happened. You can’t get him back, that is the worst thing about it.

"Give him any chance outside the box or inside, it’s a 95 per cent chance it will be a goal. You see that in most games."

