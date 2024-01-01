Chelsea defender Colwill explains moving back into family home

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has revealed he's decided to move back into the family home this season.

Colwill says it suits his daily workload and has contributed to his form this term.

He said from the England camp: “I’ve moved back into my family home and I travel every day.

"No matter how long a day I’ve had, when I get back and see my dog, my mum, dad and little brother, it means the world.

“Being connected with them again is what life is about. Growing up as a player at Southampton City Central, with my mates, was the best time of my life.

“I’m happy I’ve gone back, seeing my friends and family so much more. That’s been reflected with my performances.

“Being in the bubble when you’re at your club is great — but when you come home it’s more of a peaceful, normal life.

“I’m with people who work 9-5 every day. To be around them shows you their side of life and makes you appreciate yours so much more.”

On his friends, Colwill added: “All my mates do different things. They do different trades which helps me a lot with the house!”