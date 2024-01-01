Chelsea defender Colwill reveals Carsley motivating England chats

England players are being told to believe they are the best in the world by their new boss.

Interim manager Lee Carsley is impressing the players with his demeanor and training sessions.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill spoke about his experiences with Carsley in the senior setup.

Colwill said: “I think the lads really like him. I do and I can only really talk about myself. I trust him and we’ll see what happens in the future. He’s a very calm person. I think he brings that to the team. An amazing person and a strong-minded manager. He knows how he wants to play and how it matches the players we’ve got.

“He has a bit of arrogance about the team and himself, in terms of ‘we’ve got the best players in the world’ and we all believe that. We can take it that next step to winning a huge competition.

“I think, with us, we are a big nation, a huge nation. We’re a big team with amazing players so to have that mindset, I think all the players already know that and they are already tuned into that and they want to be the best possible.

“So I think when everyone’s on the same wavelength, it works perfectly. Obviously I’ve known him a long time now. He gave me my England under 21s debut, he’s played me here, I’ve got a very good relationship with him, there’s a lot of trust in there.

“I think all the managers I have played for know they have amazing players and they trust their players and they want to be attacking managers. I think Cars is exactly the same, focusing on how we are going to play and how we are going to hurt teams is the most important thing in football.

“When you’ve got amazing players, you can believe you are going to have most of the possession and you’re going to create most of the chances. I think he does that amazingly.”