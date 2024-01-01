Madueke says "sky's the limit for" Palmer at Chelsea

Madueke says "the sky's the limit for" Palmer at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has nothing but praise for his teammate Cole Palmer who he says has the potential to become the best player in the world.

Madueke played alongside Palmer in the England junior ranks and has a long history with the Three Lions star, who won England Men’s Player of the Year for last season, despite playing just two games.

The Blues forward spoke on Palmer and his incredible ability which he thinks will push him to new heights this season.

"Cole is a very unique player - a type of player that doesn't feel pressure, in the most pressurised situations," declared Madueke. "I feel Cole's unique in the sense he can just go on the pitch, play the game, have fun, play the game to enjoy it … and he'll produce anyway. That's just him."

"Listen, Cole is a phenomenal player. In terms of the best player in the world? I don't know if I should be the one to decide that.

"But I think the sky's the limit for him. I don't know if he has a ceiling. I don't know what his ceiling is but I feel like the form that he's showing now is incredible."

Madueke spoke more on their relationship which he says is evident on and off the pitch.

“Me and Cole have a great relationship off the pitch and on the pitch as well. It would be fun if we can get to play with each other for England definitely.

"We just bounce off each other. I think we have a similar outlook on things.

"We have a good connection. Firstly, we’ve been playing with each other for a very long time now, since we were Under-15 here at England. And we are very good friends off the pitch, so he probably looks for me a lot, just as I look for him. He's got a killer pass, and I'm very dynamic, so I think it just works."

Both players are happy to see Lee Carsley in charge of the national team even if it is only for an interim role at the moment. The pair were a part of his major success at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

"He (Carsley) said I should have scored," added Madueke. "But he said I did well, created a goal, played my game.

"He's a very hands-on coach. He likes to communicate his ideas on the pitch - and take control of sessions. Carsball? That's funny. I quite like it.

"Tactically, he's very good. I'm super happy that he's the manager, that’s for sure."