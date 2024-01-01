Chelsea defender Chalobah wanted by West Ham

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is being linked with a move to West Ham United.

The center half has not been the subject of as much interest as the Blues would have hoped.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chalobah, who is not wanted by the club, is a homegrown player whose sale would be a pure profit.

Per Sky Sports, West Ham are serious about the tall defender to replace Kurt Zouma.

The latter, who was a favorite of ex-boss David Moyes, could be heading to the Middle East.

West Ham have already paid big money for Wolves center half Max Kilman.