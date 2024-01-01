Morris slams Chelsea: Chalobah deserves better

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has slammed the club over their treatment of Trevoh Chalobah.

The defender has been banished from the first team facilities and is training with the youth team as Chelsea push him to find himself a new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Morris has blasted Chelsea over their treatment of the homespun player, posting to social media: "Trevoh Chalobah has been at Chelsea since he was nine.

"Signed a new deal less than two years ago until June 2028. Was the club’s best defender at the back end of last season & Chelsea continue to leak goals in pre season. Now told he has train with the U23s.

"Trev deserves better."