Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Hopefully Mheuka will see Heidenheim action

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is happy for Shumaira Mheuka ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League tie with Heidenheim.

The 17 year-old is in the squad for Thursday's clash in Germany.

Adarabioyo said: "He’s a top talent and hopefully, he will get onto the pitch tomorrow and impress.

"My advice would be just go out, play free and do what you do, that’s what’s when you play best. I’ve not seen him play many games but in training, he has a great ability with the ball at his feet and from what I've heard he’s able to score a lot of goals.

"It's difficult to find an out-and-out striker who can score many goals, so hopefully, he’s one of the players that can do that for us."

On tonight's tie, he also stated: "It’s a competition that we take very seriously. There are no days you can switch off, you have to perform every single day.

"Even this month where we will have 9 or 10 games, we have no time to switch off whether it’s recovery, training or something else, it’s a big festive period and we are here to get results.

"I think it’s clear to see even in the growth from the start of the season has been tremendous. We believe there is so much more to give and achieve together. We are growing together each day.

"We’ve only just started and we’re still learning things with Maresca, and there is a bit of patience there but we are Chelsea Football Club and the demand is high. We know it in the changing room. We have to go out there no matter what and perform."

