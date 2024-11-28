Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca tightlipped on extent of James setback
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would not be drawn on the extent of Reece James’ recent injury.

The defender has suffered yet another hamstring problem that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

James is said to be improving, but the club are not putting any timeframe on his return.

This week, Maresca told reporters: “Yes. We cannot say because we do not know how long the recovery time is. 

“He is getting better and better day by day. We are there waiting for him - no rush."

He then added: "No (don’t know the diagnosis). We do not know exactly and that's why we do not know how many days he needs. The only thing we can say is he is getting better and better."

