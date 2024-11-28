Tribal Football
Maresca offers mixed news on Chelsea youngster Acheampong
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was asked about the future of youngster Josh Acheampong.

The talent has been sidelined by the club for his refusal to sign a new contract.

Acheampong, who may be off in the winter transfer window if nothing changes, was hoping to be involved in their Europa Conference League games this term.

Maresca stated: "There is not any update in terms of contract or these kind of things. He had a session with us in the last two days with some of the young players. 

“He is not in the squad for tomorrow and we have four or five from the second team with us."

On whether anything had changed there, he added: "No, nothing. He is just training with us in the last two days. There is no update on contract or these kind of things."

