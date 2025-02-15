Chelsea decision viewed as fresh chance for Kepa

Chelsea triggered a 12 month option in Kepa Arrizabalaga's contract last month, it has been revealed.

Currently on-loan at Bournemouth this season, Kepa's Chelsea contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, on January 31, Chelsea triggered a 12-month option in Kepa's deal, meaning he is now tied to the Blues until 2026, says Marca.

It's suggested the decision has been made in part due to Kepa's form with the Cherries.

With Chelsea again having issues with their goalkeepers this season, it's been claimed Kepa could yet be handed a fresh chance next season at Stamford Bridge.