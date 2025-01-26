REVEALED: Huijsen's Bournemouth contract carries buyout clause

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen's contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

The Dutchman joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Huijsen's contract carries a buyout clause, which comes into effect at the end of the season.

Watching the defender's progress this season is Bayern Munich, along with Chelsea.

The 19 year-old has established himself as a first-choice for manager Andoni Iraola since December.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanBournemouthJuventusBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
