REVEALED: Huijsen's Bournemouth contract carries buyout clause

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen's contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

The Dutchman joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Huijsen's contract carries a buyout clause, which comes into effect at the end of the season.

Watching the defender's progress this season is Bayern Munich, along with Chelsea.

The 19 year-old has established himself as a first-choice for manager Andoni Iraola since December.