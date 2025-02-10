Newcastle, Chelsea following Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Newcastle are reportedly preparing to enter the race for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen this summer.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his debut Premier League season, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite Bournemouth’s wish to keep him, a release clause in his contract will be activated at the season’s end, drawing attention from suitors.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle will compete with Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Huijsen’s signature, while Juventus retain a sell-on clause.

Bournemouth are set to make a substantial profit after signing the Spanish defender for £12.6 million from Juve last summer.