Tribal Football
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez ready for Alaves: But we need to sell

Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer

Chelsea could be lining up a shock move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The attacker is not in favor at the Old Trafford club, despite patching up a previous feud with coach Erik ten Hag.

Sancho is very much seen as a backup by Ten Hag and is one United would be happy to sell for the right price.

Per German media reports, Sancho is not going to join Borussia Dortmund again after a successful loan spell last term.

He is instead lining up a move to another Premier League team in the Stamford Bridge side.

The Blues want to discuss a loan deal for Sancho, which would include an obligation to buy

