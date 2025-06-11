Chelsea confirm Sancho's return to Man United after loan spell ends

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that Jadon Sancho has returned to Manchester United. The winger made 41 official appearances, scoring five goals and providing nine assists for the London club, who chose not to make a move to buy him permanently.

Jadon Sancho was loaned by Manchester United to Chelsea at the start of the season, and the Londoners had an option to buy him for 30 million euros.

The deal, however, reportedly broke down in negotiations with the player, particularly in terms of salary, forcing Chelsea to pay United six million euros in compensation.

In an official statement, Chelsea confirmed Sancho's return to Manchester United, highlighting the winger's goal in the Conference League final against Betis.

As a result, Jadon Sancho will not be at the Club World Cup for Chelsea and is now entering the final year of his contract with Manchester United.